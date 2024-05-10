Open Menu

Strict Action To Take Against Profiteers: AC Sukkur

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Strict action to take against profiteers: AC Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sukkur, Sobia Falak Rao on Friday said that the administration was taking strict action by the law against profiteers.

Chairing a Price Control Committee meeting held at the Assistant Commissioner's Office, she said all-out efforts were being made to provide relief to the citizens.

AC Ms Rao said that strict action would be taken on violation of displaying price list at a prominent place.

She directed that the process of inspections should be accelerated to ensure implementation of prices of food items and action should be taken against profiteers.

Related Topics

Sukkur Price

Recent Stories

Finance Minister reiterates determination to make ..

Finance Minister reiterates determination to make business environment more cond ..

31 minutes ago
 SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging rulin ..

SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging ruling against NAB amendments

4 hours ago
 Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks ..

Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks heat wave

4 hours ago
 PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more com ..

PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more competitive

4 hours ago
 Interior Minister visits site of under constructio ..

Interior Minister visits site of under construction Jail in Islamabad

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2024

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024

8 hours ago
 London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate- ..

London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes

17 hours ago
 May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Han ..

May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Hanif Abbasi

17 hours ago
 Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy ..

Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph

18 hours ago
 Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn ..

Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks

18 hours ago
 Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for riva ..

Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan