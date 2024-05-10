Strict action to take against profiteers: AC Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sukkur, Sobia Falak Rao on Friday said that the administration was taking strict action by the law against profiteers.

Chairing a Price Control Committee meeting held at the Assistant Commissioner's Office, she said all-out efforts were being made to provide relief to the citizens.

AC Ms Rao said that strict action would be taken on violation of displaying price list at a prominent place.

She directed that the process of inspections should be accelerated to ensure implementation of prices of food items and action should be taken against profiteers.