Strict Action To Take Against Profiteers: AC Sukkur
Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2024 | 05:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sukkur, Sobia Falak Rao on Friday said that the administration was taking strict action by the law against profiteers.
Chairing a Price Control Committee meeting held at the Assistant Commissioner's Office, she said all-out efforts were being made to provide relief to the citizens.
AC Ms Rao said that strict action would be taken on violation of displaying price list at a prominent place.
She directed that the process of inspections should be accelerated to ensure implementation of prices of food items and action should be taken against profiteers.
Recent Stories
Finance Minister reiterates determination to make business environment more cond ..
SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging ruling against NAB amendments
Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks heat wave
PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more competitive
Interior Minister visits site of under construction Jail in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024
London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes
May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Hanif Abbasi
Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph
Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks
Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PESCO Chief calls on KP Governor8 minutes ago
-
IBGE hosts sports festival 20248 minutes ago
-
Governor condemns killing of labourers in Gwadar8 minutes ago
-
Mirpur hit by unexpected thunder, hailstorm18 minutes ago
-
56th meeting of IUB Academic Council held18 minutes ago
-
Drug addicts to be made useful citizens through rehabilitation18 minutes ago
-
Inaam-ul-Haq Rashid laid to rest28 minutes ago
-
2600 development projects under ADP underway in South Punjab28 minutes ago
-
Finance Minister reiterates determination to make business environment more conducive31 minutes ago
-
Hot weather forecasts across Sukkur region48 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs authorities to take strict action against hoarders, profiteers48 minutes ago
-
SEPCO chief reviews reduce the line & technical losses48 minutes ago