Strict Action Underway Against Illegal Organ Transplants In Punjab: Khawaja Salman
Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2025 | 08:19 PM
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has reiterated the government’s commitment to cracking down on illegal human organ transplantation across the province
He made these remarks while presiding over the 34th meeting of the Monitoring Authority of the Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority (PHOTA), held at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department on Wednesday.
The minister stated that, in line with the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, PHOTA’s capacity is being enhanced to curb unlawful practices and provide the best possible healthcare to citizens. He also emphasized that the PHOTA amendment bill is being actively pursued.
Director General PHOTA, Professor Muhammad Aamir Zaman Khan, presented several agendas for approval during the session.
The meeting approved the minutes of the 33rd Monitoring Authority meeting and reviewed its implementation report. Registrations for renal, bone marrow, and corneal transplants at various public and private hospitals were also approved.
Proposals regarding the construction of a new building for the PHOTA Head Office were discussed during the session.
Key attendees included Additional Secretary Technical Dr. Muhammad Waseem, CEO Punjab Healthcare Commission Dr. Saqib Aziz, Professor Ashraf Nizami of the Pakistan Medical Association, Professor Nasir Chaudhry from King Edward Medical University, and other notable health professionals. Dean of the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute, Professor Faisal Saud Dar, along with representatives from the Transplantation Society, Muhammad Asif and Yasir Khan, joined via video link.
