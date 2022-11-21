UrduPoint.com

Strict Action Warned Action Hoarding, Profiteering Of Subsidized Flour

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2022 | 07:08 PM

Director Food Department Rehan Gul Khattak on Monday warned strict against flour mills and dealers for hoarding and profiteering of subsidized flour in the province

During his surprise visit to various flours mills here, he said that as per the government instructions there would be no compromise on uninterrupted supply and delivery of government subsidized flour to the public.

The supply of flour at subsidized rates initiated by the government for the welfare of the people and relief in this regard is being closely monitored; he said and warned that those who violate the government orders would be dealt under the law.

Director Food said that the officers of the food department were performing their official duties diligently for facilitation of the public, adding that the series of sudden raids on flour mills and dealers would continue in the future.

Earlier, he visited in Babu Flour Mill, Rizwan Flour Mill, flour dealers markets in Spain Jamaat area, Budh Bir and Fakhrzaman and checked all the records of flour dealers and flour mills.

He directed the mill owners and dealers to supply government subsidized flour to the public at the fixed rates.

