Strict action warned against violations at kiln owners

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Abdullah Mahmood on Monday said that all brick kilns in Rawalpindi district should be inspected and strict action should be taken against the kiln owners involved rules violations.

He said the officers of the social welfare department should meet the kiln owners and laborers and keep them informed about the affects of poor working conditions.

He made these remarks while presiding over a meeting to review labor standards at brick kilns.

Concerned officials of Labor and Social Welfare Department attended the meeting.

Abdullah Mahmood, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters, said that the process of making National Identity Cards for brick kiln workers should be expedited.

He said the process of setting up medical camps at brick kilns should also be expedited and all the workers and their families should be examined medically.