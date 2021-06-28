UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Strict Action Warned Against Violations At Kiln Owners

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 09:41 PM

Strict action warned against violations at kiln owners

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Abdullah Mahmood on Monday said that all brick kilns in Rawalpindi district should be inspected and strict action should be taken against the kiln owners involved rules violations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Abdullah Mahmood on Monday said that all brick kilns in Rawalpindi district should be inspected and strict action should be taken against the kiln owners involved rules violations.

He said the officers of the social welfare department should meet the kiln owners and laborers and keep them informed about the affects of poor working conditions.

He made these remarks while presiding over a meeting to review labor standards at brick kilns.

Concerned officials of Labor and Social Welfare Department attended the meeting.

Abdullah Mahmood, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters, said that the process of making National Identity Cards for brick kiln workers should be expedited.

He said the process of setting up medical camps at brick kilns should also be expedited and all the workers and their families should be examined medically.

Related Topics

Poor Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi previews Sharjah Oasis for Techno ..

19 seconds ago

UAE&#039;s re-export trade amounted to AED467.5 bn ..

27 seconds ago

Falls again mar Tour de France as Merlier wins sta ..

43 seconds ago

Hot, dry weather to prevail in city during next 4 ..

45 seconds ago

KP Govt to release 100 percent development funds f ..

47 seconds ago

COVID-19 claims 9 more lives, infects 431 others

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.