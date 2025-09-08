Open Menu

Strict Action Will Be Taken Against Those Who Tortured Tayyab Baloch: Tarar

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Strict action will be taken against those who tortured Tayyab Baloch: Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Monday that strict action will be taken against those who trotured journalist Tayyab Baloch simply for dissenting opinions which is unacceptable.

In a post on his X account, the minister said that such attitude was unacceptable.

" When there was no evidence, such elements resort to violence. This is their thinking, which is based on intolerance."

The minister reiterated that he has always stood with journalists and will fully support them in this case as well.

