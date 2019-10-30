UrduPoint.com
Strict Action Will Be Taken If Marchers Enter In Red Zone

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 07:22 PM

Strict action will be taken if marchers enter in Red Zone

The Azadi March is all set to enter Islamabad on Thursday

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 30th, 2019) The strict action would be taken against the responsible if the JUI-F protestors violated the agreement and and created anarchy, the sources said.
The Federal government, they said, had devised its strategy against Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) Azadi March and decided that use of force would be the last option if the protest createed anarchy in the capital.
The sources said that if the marchers entered in the red zone strict action would be taken against them. Moreover, the government also decided to hold talks with the protesters if they staged a sit-in there.

JUI-F March now is set on the way from Lahore to enter Islamabad on Thursday. Hundreds of workers and leaders of various opposition political parties including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) welcomed Fazlur Rehman and the participants when they arrived in Lahore.

The March initially started from Karachi on Oct 27 and would enter Islamabad on Oct 31 (Thursday) during daytime where the JUIF Chief would announce his next course of action.

The sources said the Azadi March would not go towards Rawalpindi and instead would enter Islamabad. The government removed all barriers and containers put on the way of the marchers and they had been allowed to continue thier march towards Islamabad.

All private schools remain close in Islamabad tomorrow citing uncertain security, law and order situation when the opposition parties’ Azadi March will enter the federal capital.

Private Schools Association’s president stated that the decision to reopen the schools will be taken in light of the developing situation. The secretary of the association said that the decision has been taken for the safety of schoolchildren.
The leaders of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) addressed the participants at Azadi Chowk after they arrived in Lahore.

The JUI-F has set Oct 31st as the date to enter in Islamabad--the capital and Maulana Fazl ur Rehman has repeatedly said that the schedule will never change.

