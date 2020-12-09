UrduPoint.com
Strict Adherence To Anti-COVID-19 SOPs Being Ensured At Airports, During Flights

Muhammad Irfan 9 seconds ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 03:51 PM

Strict adherence to anti-COVID-19 SOPs being ensured at airports, during flights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :The government has introduced effective anti-coronavirus (COVID-19) Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), which are being implemented in letter and spirit at all airports, during domestic and international flight operations.

The existing SOPs, approved to stem the spread of deadly virus by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on November 19 for international passengers, chartered and private aircraft flights, would remain in place till December 31, 2020, under which all international passengers arriving in Pakistan are required to register themselves by installing the Pass Track App, according to an official document available with the APP.

"For those passengers who do not possess smartphones shall be required to enter their data on the website https://passtrack.nitb.gov.pk/login." While, children under 12 years of age, disabled passengers and high level foreign delegations are exempted from the app and web data requirement, however, it is mandatory for them to submit Health Declaration forms at the airport of arrival in Pakistan.

Requirement of COVID-19 RT-PCR test from passengers travelling to Pakistan is subject to the country of original embarkation. Pakistan has categorized the countries into three categories like A, B and C.

"Asymptomatic travelers from Category-A countries do not require RT-PCR test before commencement of travel; whereas, travelers from Category-B & C countries are required to provide proof of the negative test conducted not more than 96 hours from the commencement of original travel, failing which the operator/airline shall not issue the boarding pass." Besides, international travelers from the Category-C countries would have to undergo another mandatory RT-PCR test upon arrival in Pakistan.

As per the SOPs, the aircraft traveling to Pakistan are disinfected in accordance with the procedures prescribed by the PCCA before passengers boarding.

An inventory of essential Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) comprising protection suits, gloves, face masks, goggles, and N-95 masks is maintained in each inbound flight.

During the flights, all passengers, cockpit and cabin crew are required to wear face masks throughout the duration of flights, except meal timings.

Cabin crew will provide hand sanitizer after every hour during the flight to each passenger, while food and beverages would be served on flights with proper packaging and precautions.

"One aft row in each aircraft shall be kept vacant for the passengers and crew displaying symptoms of illness. The passengers and crew members displaying symptoms of illness will be isolated towards the aft of the aircraft and kept there till the termination of flight.

" After disembarking at airports in Pakistan, all travelers would be in the queue with a distance of two-meter for undergoing thermo-screening at airports.

"The checking staff will evaluate the results of scanning and mark if any traveler detected with fever, would be taken to the health counter. "Travelers with no fever shall go through the process after providing RT-PCR test results if coming from the 'B' category country." Under the protocol for symptomatic travelers, such passengers would be required to have a COVID-19 RT-PCR test conducted and its request essentially submitted to the designated authorities within 48 hours of their arrival.

Contact details of the suspected cases are acquired by airport authorities, and information about the test report submission process is provided to such suspected cases before they leave the airport.

Such suspected cases are not required to be retained/quarantined by the authorities at the time of disembarkation, and can proceed to their respective destination.

In case of a positive result, such cases would be required to self-isolation as per the guidelines for positive cases and isolation procedures. The contacts of positive cases needed to be self-quarantined in accordance with the guidelines.

Similarly, elaborate anti-COVID-19 SOPs are in place for domestic flight operations across the country to contain the spread of deadly virus.

Besides, under an extensive awareness drive, banner stands have been placed at all airports' lounges to educate passengers about the importance of social distancing, washing of hands with soap and use of hand sanitizers, wearing of masks and gloves to tackle the virus threat.

"Baggage is disinfected upon arrival and passengers are not allowed to collect their luggage on their own from the belt. Social distancing is maintained at every stage in strict compliance of the SOPs.

The airlines are maintaining emergency PPEs in every aircraft to deal with any health emergency during flights." While, every passenger fills a health declaration form prior to boarding the aircraft, containing identification of the passenger, brief travel history during the past two weeks, current health state and an undertaking to comply with the SOPs.

The air passengers undergo thermal scanning while on arrival and departure at the airports. "Anyone with raised body temperature on visible symptoms of COVID-19 is examined by a health professional and required action, if any, is taken as per advice of the health professional." No meet or greet is allowed at the airports and drivers stay inside their vehicles in the parking lot as no protocol is allowed beyond the briefing area.

