Strict adherence to constitution, panacea for all political ills: ANP Chief

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Central President of Awami National Party (ANP), Asfandyar Wali Khan Saturday said that supremacy of constitution and Parliament was the only solution to steer country out of current challenges.

In a statement issued here from Bacha Khan Markaz, the ANP chief said that intolerance has been seeped into politics and people should respect each other rather get involved in personal criticism.

He suggested closing adherence to constitution and parliament was panacea to all ills. He said that extremism makes adverse effects on development and underscored the need that implementation of National Action Plan is imperative to bolster security and curb extremism.