UrduPoint.com

Strict Adherence To Constitution, Panacea For All Political Ills: ANP Chief

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Strict adherence to constitution, panacea for all political ills: ANP Chief

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Central President of Awami National Party (ANP), Asfandyar Wali Khan Saturday said that supremacy of constitution and Parliament was the only solution to steer country out of current challenges.

In a statement issued here from Bacha Khan Markaz, the ANP chief said that intolerance has been seeped into politics and people should respect each other rather get involved in personal criticism.

He suggested closing adherence to constitution and parliament was panacea to all ills. He said that extremism makes adverse effects on development and underscored the need that implementation of National Action Plan is imperative to bolster security and curb extremism.

Related Topics

Awami National Party Parliament Asfandyar Wali Khan All From

Recent Stories

Hydel Energy: WAPDA devises plan for expansion of ..

Hydel Energy: WAPDA devises plan for expansion of hydropower generation

9 minutes ago
 Protection of constitution collective responsibili ..

Protection of constitution collective responsibility: Raja Pervaiz

25 minutes ago
 Rescue-1122 plan for Eid-ul-Fitr

Rescue-1122 plan for Eid-ul-Fitr

25 minutes ago
 Macron Pledges More Military Assistance to Kiev in ..

Macron Pledges More Military Assistance to Kiev in Phone Call With Zelenskyy - R ..

25 minutes ago
 Unity vital to foil BJP's evil designs in IIOJK: N ..

Unity vital to foil BJP's evil designs in IIOJK: Nayeem Khan

34 minutes ago
 Wheat procurement to continue despite target surpa ..

Wheat procurement to continue despite target surpassed in Multan division: Commi ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.