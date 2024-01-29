Strict Adherence To Election’s Code Of Conduct To Be Ensured: Rizwan Qadeer
Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2024 | 08:52 PM
Deputy Commissioner Capt Retd Rizwan Qadeer Monday said that strict implementation on Elections' code of conduct would be ensured across the district
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Capt Retd Rizwan Qadeer Monday said that strict implementation on Elections' code of conduct would be ensured across the district.
He was addressing a meeting attended by different candidates at Multan Arts Council.
Rizwan Qadeer informed that a total of 3.1 million voters would exercise their right to vote.
In district Multan, there are six national assembly seats and 12 provincial assembly seats where 327 candidates are contesting, he added.
The final preparations for the Elections are at last stages.
The process of distribution of different sort of material have commenced.
He directed candidates to install camps at a distance from the polling station.
Similarly, polling agents will also be monitored. Returning Officers will inspect expenditures on advertisement and other elections’ related activities. Law enforcers from Pakistan army will also be deputed to maintain peaceful environment. The main office of Election Commission will be established at Multan Public school, he maintained. The returning officers have been entrusted powers of magistrates. He urged candidates to cooperate with the administration.
APP/atf
Recent Stories
PPP's candidates complain of distant polling stations in Latifabad
Amazon scraps buyout of iRobot vacuum maker after EU objections
WHO urges more countries to get tougher on trans fat
PCB BoG convened to elect chairman
ECP warns of nullifying elections over women voter suppression
13 police stations to be modernized in 30 days: Dr Gohar
Police facing shortages of lady cops, seek help from health, education departmen ..
Contepmt case: LHC adjourns hearing of PTI founder's plea against jail trial
Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Hasan Murad takes notice of comp ..
Fourth edition Urdu translation novel ”Seeta Zainab” published
Work on HFH, and BBH to be completed in Feb; Commissioner
Two-state solution fundamental way out of Palestine-Israeli conflict: China
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPP's candidates complain of distant polling stations in Latifabad14 minutes ago
-
ECP warns of nullifying elections over women voter suppression26 minutes ago
-
13 police stations to be modernized in 30 days: Dr Gohar38 minutes ago
-
Police facing shortages of lady cops, seek help from health, education departments39 minutes ago
-
Contepmt case: LHC adjourns hearing of PTI founder's plea against jail trial39 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Hasan Murad takes notice of complaints regarding irr ..39 minutes ago
-
Fourth edition Urdu translation novel ”Seeta Zainab” published51 minutes ago
-
Work on HFH, and BBH to be completed in Feb; Commissioner59 minutes ago
-
Security Plan finalized for upcoming general elections in Sanghar District1 hour ago
-
CM G-B discusses development schemes with interior minster.1 hour ago
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to strengthen ties with Iran1 hour ago
-
Separate portal to be established for addressing problems of business community: Ejaz1 hour ago