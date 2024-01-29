Strict adherence to election’s code of conduct to be ensured: Rizwan Qadeer

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2024

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Capt Retd Rizwan Qadeer Monday said that strict implementation on Elections' code of conduct would be ensured across the district.

He was addressing a meeting attended by different candidates at Multan Arts Council.

Rizwan Qadeer informed that a total of 3.1 million voters would exercise their right to vote.

In district Multan, there are six national assembly seats and 12 provincial assembly seats where 327 candidates are contesting, he added.

The final preparations for the Elections are at last stages.

The process of distribution of different sort of material have commenced.

He directed candidates to install camps at a distance from the polling station.

Similarly, polling agents will also be monitored. Returning Officers will inspect expenditures on advertisement and other elections’ related activities. Law enforcers from Pakistan army will also be deputed to maintain peaceful environment. The main office of Election Commission will be established at Multan Public school, he maintained. The returning officers have been entrusted powers of magistrates. He urged candidates to cooperate with the administration.

