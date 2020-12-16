ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, provincial health departments and United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Wednesday urged the public to strictly adhere to COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) in the wake of increasing number of infections in the country during the second wave of COVID-19.

While chairing an online event about Reinforcing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during Second Wave of COVID-19, organized jointly by Ministry of National Health Services and UNICEF, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr. Faisal Sultan said, "The second wave of COVID-19 is rapidly spreading and the virus is reaching areas in the country where the virus did not reach during the first wave.

He said "the number of positive cases is increasing at a rapid pace and we have had to increase the capacity of treating COVID-19 cases in our hospitals." He said that with over 440,000 confirmed cases in the country till date, the government of Pakistan is once again taking strict measures to mitigate the spread of coronavirus infection in the country.

He said that provincial governments are following suit with health departments and administrative services enforcing necessary preventing measures at public places and encouraging people to protect themselves and others from the virus by adhering to the SoPs.

Referring to the incident of the Army Public school on this day in 2014, Dr Faisal said, "We shall always remember our martyrs from the tragic event of APS in Peshawar and they shall always be alive in our hearts".

"With increase in number of coronavirus infections, the number of patients in the hospitals has also increased," said Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Health Minister Punjab.

"This has happened because we did not continue to practice SoPs. We must wear a mask when going out as it reduces transmission of infection by 70 per cent. Proper hand washing with soap is very beneficial and so is social distancing. If we continue to practice all SoPs, I assure you that we will counter the second wave of COVID-19 just as successfully as we managed the first time," she added.

In his message, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Minister for Finance and Health, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said, "It is after 102 years that a pandemic such as COVID-19 has hit the world." "Pakistan countered the first wave very well but now the second wave has hit the country and it can be even more dangerous. I request people to alter their social behaviour in terms of following the SoPs strictly so that neither our health system is overburdened, nor is the economic development affected." He said "we must also follow the instructions of the NCOC for avoiding mass gatherings and within our families, we must adhere to the SoPs and take special care of the elderly and those showing symptoms." "Despite all difficulties, the first wave of COVID-19 was tackled by Pakistan in a very efficient manner," said Rubaba Khan Buledi, Parliamentary Secretary Health, Balochistan.

"Responsible civic behaviour of the general public made it possible. Now that the second wave of COVID-19 has hit Pakistan and we need the people to follow the SoPs very diligently." She said "Please ensure that you wash your hands frequently, wear the mask properly when going out, do not go out unnecessarily and maintaining social distance with others. We in Balochistan are taking all possible measures to curb and curtail this disease." Dr. Irshad Memon, Director General Health Services Sindh said, "In Sindh, we managed to control the situation well during the first wave of COVID-19, however, just as the number of cases started to decrease, we became complacent in taking precautions against the virus. The positivity rate that had come down to around 2.5 percent has now gone up to 14 percent in the province, but we can control this by practicing the SoPs." Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Pakistan, UNICEF has been on the forefront supporting the Government of Pakistan to help prevent the spread of the virus. It has supported the national response in Risk Communication and Community Engagement by ensuring timely and accurate information to families and communities and promoting positive behavior towards following of SoPs.

"As we are now receiving positive news about COVID-19 vaccines, we must realise that the existence of a safe and effective vaccine alone will not end the pandemic," said UNICEF Representative in Pakistan, Aida Girma.

"We need a diverse set of tools to help slow the spread of COVID-19, including continuation of preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing and mask wearing, diagnostics and treatments. We can't be complacent; we can't let our guards down and we must continue to adhere to SoPs." "UNICEF has joined the Advance Market Commitment of the COVAX Facility to allow low- and lower-middle income countries access to COVID-19 vaccines. In Pakistan, UNICEF will be leveraging its unique strengths in community engagement and vaccine supply to make sure that COVAX facility have safe, fast and equitable access to the vaccine." "This is an enormous undertaking and many challenges still lay ahead, but we are determined to make sure that Pakistan receives sufficient number and citizens have access to it".

During the online event, a COVID-19 survivour shared her experience of suffering and recovering from the infection and the importance of practicing SoPs.

Young adolescents talked about safe behaviour inside and outside their homes and a video was aired encouraging people to avoid public gatherings, wear a mask when they leave their house, including when shopping at the market and if praying at the Mosque, wash their hands with soap for 20 seconds, or with a sanitizer, regularly and refrain from touching their eyes, nose, mouth and ears with unwashed hands.