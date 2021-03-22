Strict adherence to SoPs imperative to counter third wave of Covid: Nausheen Hamid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary, National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Dr. Nausheen Hamid on Monday urged the public to strictly adhere to COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) in the wake of increasing number of infections in the country during the third strong wave of COVID-19.

Talking to a private news channel, while expressing her serious concerns over the rapid virus spread in country, she said that United Kingdom (UK) variant persons of coronavirus reaches Pakistan causing the spread of disease in Islamabad and other cities of Punjab.

"COVID-19 is deadly virus but we can control it just as we controlled it by following the SoPs during the first two wave", she mentioned.

"With increase in number of Coronavirus infections, the number of patients in hospitals has also increased," she said, adding, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC)will hold an important session amid rising positivity ratio of coronavirus.

The coronavirus monitoring body will also mull over to put the most virus-hit areas in the red zone in the Federal capital city and other provinces, she added.

She also dismissed rumors that the country was heading towards a "complete lock down", adding, not complete lock down but strict measures would be taken against those who violate SOPs.

Nausheen said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and First Lady Bushra Bibi both are now feeling "comfortable and recovering fast with mild symptoms".

To a question, she said Pakistan will acquire one million doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines from two companies of China by the end of this month, adding, Pakistan has also finalised its agreement to purchase the coronavirus vaccine from the Chinese firm Sinopharm.

"We have placed an order for the purchase of CanSino Biologics Inc.'s single-dose vaccine and its first tranche of 60,000 doses is expected to be delivered to Pakistan end of this month".

To another question, she said two doses of vaccine of Coronavirus essential for vaccinators with 21 days gap.