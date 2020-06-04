Strict administrative action initiated against violators of SOPs: Asad Umar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said on Thursday that heart of the strategy to contain risk of contagion is to ensure Standard Operating Procedures, compliance and enforcement of quarantine measures, while strict administrative action has been initiated against violators of SOPs.

The Minister was chairing the National Command and Operation Center meeting Islamabad and said all measures should be implemented swiftly to make strategy a success in overcoming risk of outbreak spread, reported by Radio Pakistan.

The provincial chief secretaries including Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Kashmir informed the NCOC that strict action has been initiated against the violators of SOPs and social distancing in public places and high risk areas of markets, public transport and industrial sectors.

While the chief Secretary Punjab told the forum that strict SOPs and social distancing would be ensured whereas on violation the entire market, business center and plaza would be sealed.

He said that around six hundred and fifty thousand rupees fines were also imposed on the transport sector for violating SOPs whereas a fine would also be imposed on not wearing face masks at public places and high risk areas.

Chief Secretary Sindh informed the forum that business centres, bazaars and markets violating the SOPs and safety guidelines were issued strict warning notices.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa mentioned that public compliance of SOPs and safety measures is not satisfactory rather careless attitude was witnessed.

He said decisions made in NCC meeting on 1st June and NCOC sessions on 2nd and 3rd of this month, were sent for implementation to provincial administration.

In this context, two complete markets in various districts including Peshawar were sealed on violating safety protocols.

He said around 25,000 'No Masks No Service' informative banners and slings have been displayed across the province to make awareness among the masses to comply wearing masks.

Chief Secretary Balochistan informed the forum that keeping in view the increasing number of positive cases after opening of the shops the provincial administration has prepared a comprehensive plan to initiate stringent action against violation of SOPs and safety measures.

Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan apprised the forum that smart lockdown strategy was implemented earlier that helped in minimizing disease spread.

He said a fine of 100 rupees is being imposed on the person not wearing mask in public places.

AJK Chief Secretary briefed the forum that transport was opened in the valley with SOPs compliance whereas effective contact tracing is being carried to trace affected patients and their close contacts.