Strict arrangements at entry points of areas placed under smart lockdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi police, on directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas, has made tight arrangements at entry and exit points of the areas placed under smart lockdown, imposed by the district administration to control spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Senior police officers on Friday visited different areas and briefed cops deployed there to ensure strict implementation of the lockdown about precautionary measures and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus.

According to a police spokesman, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operation had directed the officers concerned to ensure strict implementation of the lockdown in all the areas and negligence would not be tolerated.

"Police will make sure the placement of smart lockdown in city and Cantt areas," he said.

He said, some 300 cops and police officials from police stations concerned were deputed in the areas put under restrictions by the government to ensure law and order situation".

The Rawalpindi district administration, in view of the spike in the number of coronavirus cases, on Wednesday night imposed complete lockdown in 20 hotspot areas of city and cantt till June 30.

The administration on the directive of the government of Punjab, taking safety measures for prevention and control of coronavirus imposed complete lockdown in several areas of Rawalpindi and cantonment boards including Dhoke Kala Khan, Qayyum Abad, Iqbal Town, Dhoke Paracha, Dhoke Kashmarian, Kuri Road, Ali Abad, Dhoke Ali Akbar, Sadiqabad, Magistrate Colony, Satellite Town A Block, Satellite C Block, Muslim Town, Khurram Colony, Dhari Hassanabad, Tahli Mohri, Ghousia Chwok, Jhamra, Tench Bhatta and Peoples Colony due to rising number of coronavirus cases being reported from there.

On the orders of the government, all markets, shopping malls, restaurants, offices, (public and private) to remain closed in these areas. The administration has imposed a complete ban on movement of people into and from these areas by public and private transport except for limited movement of one person per vehicle to and fro the exempted facilities.

Complete ban has also been imposed on gatherings of all kinds for social, religious, or any other purpose at any place, public or private throughout these areas. Grocery stores, general/karyana stores, atta chakkis, fruit and vegetable shops, tandoors and petrol pumps are exempted and allowed to work from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Similarly, all medical services and pharmacies/medical stores, laboratories and collection points, hospitals and clinics are allowed to remain open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Milk shops, chicken and meat/fish shops and bakeries can also work during 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Big departmental stores are allowed to only keep their grocery/pharmacy section open with all precautionary measures while all other sections to remain close during complete lockdown period.