Strict arrangements finalized to ensure peaceful, transparent elections in AJK: CEC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Justice (Retd) Abdul Rashid Sulehria Saturday assured that Election Commission has finalized all special arrangements to ensure fair, peaceful and transparent elections in AJK.

"Election Commission is asking everyone at the polls to observe social distancing inside and outside of polling places, wearing face masks etc," he said while speaking to ptv news channel.

He further expressed his satisfaction over the election arrangements, process and security related matters, adding, AJK election would be continued amid tight security arrangements and the anti-COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

He said that the voters should bring their national identity cards and bound to wear face masks, adding, notices are issued to different candidates over violating election code of conduct.

Replying to a Query, he said that the women are equally participating in the election and most of the women are contesting in various seats.

He also confident for above 50 to 60% voters turnout and said that all the voters belonging to any field of life are enthusiastic to vote for their favorite candidate on the Election Day which will decide the fate of the Kashmiri people.

In another Question, he warned that no one would be allowed to take law into hands, adding, the leaders of all the political parties should ensure implementation of the election code of conduct for conducting elections peacefully.