Strict coronavirus thermal screening continues at all entry points: Irfan Tahir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Major airports and other entry points in Pakistan would continue its strict screening of passengers arriving from other countries, as countries globally continued to step up precautions against virus spread.

The Directorate of Central Health Establishment (CHE) Director Dr. Irfan Tahir talking to ptv news channel expressed that temperature screening measures at airports and other ports of entry into Pakistan have been extended to cover all inbound travelers in a bid to prevent a deadly coronavirus from spreading.

Authorities have screened or tested over one million travelers from all entry points of country for the deadly novel coronavirus, but people not to panic and everyone must follow basic hygiene and those with flu-like symptoms should consult a doctor.

Like other countries Pakistani travelers at Airports , land ports and seaports were also being screened, he added.

"Passengers from different countries have started filling up health form and are being fully screened at the airport before their departure and arrival," he assured.

He said prevention "is very much necessary" as there is no vaccine or specific treatment for the new virus.

Health ministry is strictly monitoring the situation and taking all necessary measures to screen travelers returning from other countries, he added.

Screening measures include the placement of thermal scanners at the entry points to detect travelers with a fever, he said.

Creatives for coronavirus awareness on social media is being made. Apart from the social media campaign, we are working on the ground level as well, he mentioned.

Dr Irfan said, all passengers including residents, tourists and transit passengers, would be screened when entering the country.

The government is in the process of tracking people who came in contact with those infected by coronavirus, he added.