Strict Crackdown Initiated Against Anti Social Elements In Nawabshah
On the directives of SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Tanveer Hussain Tanio, a strict crackdown was initiated against anti-social elements across the district
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) On the directives of SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Tanveer Hussain Tanio, a strict crackdown was initiated against anti-social elements across the district.
During crackdown SBA Police arrested 7 drug peddlers, recovered large quantity of drugs from their custody and registered cases against them.
The SHO of Police Station A Section, on receiving secret information arrested drug peddler Abdul Kaleem Arain during patrol. A large quantity of Z-21 gutka was recovered from the possession of the arrested accused and a case was registered under Narcotics Act.
On the other hand, the SHO of Police Station Balo Ja Quba, on information arrested drug peddler Muhammad Ali Khaskheli and recovered large quantity of hashish. He was booked under the Narcotics Act.
SHO Police Station 60 Mile during patrol, on a tip-off, arrested 2 drug peddlers Abdul Rashid Rind and Arz Muhammad Rind and recovered large quantity of local made liquor from the possession of the arrested accused and cases were registered under Narcotics Act.
SHO of Pabjo police station, on a tip-off, arrested drug peddler Muhammad Hanif Dahri. A large quantity of Z-21 gutka, was recovered from the possession of the arrested accused, a case was registered against the accused under the Narcotics Act.
SHO of Mari Jalbani police station, during routine patrol arrested drug peddler Muhammad Umar Khanzada. A large quantity of local-made liquor was recovered from his custody, he was booked under the Narcotics Act.
SHO of Daulatpur police station, on receiving a tip-off, arrested drug peddler Shahnawaz Ujan. On search 1320 grams of hashish was recovered from the possession. Case was registered against the accused under the Narcotics Act.
SSP Shaheed Benazirabad, Tanveer Hussain Tanio, appreciated the performance of police teams for the excellent and successful operation and instructed to continue the crackdown more strictly and efficiently.
