Open Menu

Strict Crackdown Launched Against Underage Drivers In Murree

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Strict crackdown launched against underage drivers in Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Murree Traffic Police have launched a strict crackdown on underage and unlicensed drivers Saturday, following the directives of DIG Traffic Muhammad Waqas Nazir. The campaign aims to ensure safe travel for the public across Punjab.

In a statement, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Murree Waseem Akhtar said underage and unlicensed drivers not only endanger their own lives but also pose a serious risk to others on the road. He stressed that no underage or unlicensed individual would be allowed to drive cars or motorcycles under any circumstances.

Special squads have been deployed across Murree district to take swift and strict action against violators of traffic rules.

Challan tickets, heavy fines, and other legal measures are being enforced as part of the operation.

The CTO added that ensuring safe travel and protecting the lives and property of citizens remains the top priority of traffic police. He appealed to parents to prevent their underage children from driving and urged individuals above 18 to obtain valid driving licences without delay.

Traffic Police Murree also issued a public message: “Follow traffic rules, stay safe, and keep others safe too.”

Recent Stories

Journalist Syed Shahbaz receives Congressional Rec ..

Journalist Syed Shahbaz receives Congressional Recognition for 34 years of servi ..

32 minutes ago
 UAE prepares 9th aid ship for Gaza under 'Operatio ..

UAE prepares 9th aid ship for Gaza under 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'

42 minutes ago
 Gold prices soar in Pakistan after surge in intern ..

Gold prices soar in Pakistan after surge in international markets

50 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG picks up thrilling Deutschla ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG picks up thrilling Deutschland Tour stage victory

57 minutes ago
 TRG brings in over $100 million a year, a cruc ..

TRG brings in over $100 million a year, a crucial boost for country’s fore ..

1 hour ago
 43 horses compete in Wathba Stallions races at Mon ..

43 horses compete in Wathba Stallions races at Mont-de-Marsan Racecourse tomorro ..

2 hours ago
‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’ delivers ‘Li ..

‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’ delivers ‘Life and Hope 2’ convoy to sup ..

2 hours ago
 Maxwell clears President Trump, denies Epstein had ..

Maxwell clears President Trump, denies Epstein had client list

3 hours ago
 TECNO Joins Hands with Alkhidmat Foundation to Sup ..

TECNO Joins Hands with Alkhidmat Foundation to Support Flood-Affected Families i ..

3 hours ago
 Australia suffer fifth consecutive ODI series defe ..

Australia suffer fifth consecutive ODI series defeat against South Africa

3 hours ago
 Eggplant: A powerful ingredient for weight loss, h ..

Eggplant: A powerful ingredient for weight loss, health benefits

3 hours ago
 Rajab Butt reacts to arrest of fellow YouTuber Duc ..

Rajab Butt reacts to arrest of fellow YouTuber Ducky Bhai

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan