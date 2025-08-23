Strict crackdown launched against underage drivers in Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Murree Traffic Police have launched a strict crackdown on underage and unlicensed drivers Saturday, following the directives of DIG Traffic Muhammad Waqas Nazir. The campaign aims to ensure safe travel for the public across Punjab.

In a statement, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Murree Waseem Akhtar said underage and unlicensed drivers not only endanger their own lives but also pose a serious risk to others on the road. He stressed that no underage or unlicensed individual would be allowed to drive cars or motorcycles under any circumstances.

Special squads have been deployed across Murree district to take swift and strict action against violators of traffic rules.

Challan tickets, heavy fines, and other legal measures are being enforced as part of the operation.

The CTO added that ensuring safe travel and protecting the lives and property of citizens remains the top priority of traffic police. He appealed to parents to prevent their underage children from driving and urged individuals above 18 to obtain valid driving licences without delay.

Traffic Police Murree also issued a public message: “Follow traffic rules, stay safe, and keep others safe too.”