Strict Decisions To Be Taken To Bring Reforms In Education System: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2024 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister for higher education, archives and libraries Meena Khan Afridi on Tuesday said that strict decisions have to be taken for bringing better reforms in education system of the province.

He said these while chairing a meeting of the regional directorates of higher education department in Civil Secretariat Peshawar.

Additional Secretary, Director, Additional Directors male and female and other officers participated in the meeting.

The Provincial Minister was given a detailed presentation on Malakand, Hazara and South regions. In the briefing it is said that currently the directorates are managing the affairs of 320 colleges, including 172 male and 148 female colleges.

Besides, 238 general colleges offering BS programs in various disciplines, 20298 students enrolled in Associate Degree Program in 113 colleges.

Although, during 2022-23 financial year 41 new colleges in settled areas including 21 boys and 20 girls colleges while 10 new colleges in newly merged districts functionalised.

Furthermore, construction work on 59 boys and girls institutions in settled districts and 17 in merged areas are in progress and these will be completed by June 2024 subject to release of fund.

During the meeting various suggestions also came into discussion.

