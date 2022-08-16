Strict dengue monitoring in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :An anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration was under way and surveillance was being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zeeshan Nadeem on Tuesday visited commercial area of Mustafabad where he inspected anti-dengue arrangements and instructed a house owner about dengue prevention.

He also sealed a food outlet for not complying dengue SOPs.

All departments were working in a coordinated manner to make the campaign a success,he said and issued directions to teams to end dengue larvae.