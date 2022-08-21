UrduPoint.com

Strict Dengue Monitoring Underway In City

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Strict dengue monitoring underway in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :The anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration was in full swing under which surveillance was being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

In this connection, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Sunday visited Kalma Chowk, Faisal Chowk, Johar Town, Wapda Town, Faisal Town and other areas of the city to inspect the anti-dengue arrangements. He observed the attendance and performance of anti-dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area.

He checked tyre shops and instructed shop owners to wrap their secondhand stock with polythene, otherwise, their stock would be confiscated. He confiscated used tyre stock of Hasan Tyre Shop in Wapda Town over dengue SOPs violation.

The DC also got registered FIRs against two shop owners on dengue SOPs violation and warned others that strict action would be taken in case of negligence.

All the departments were working in a coordinated manner to make the anti-dengue campaign a success, he said and directed the dengue teams deputed in the area to gear up the pace of anti-dengue spray process.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zeeshan Nadeem inspected anti-dengue arrangements in Union Council 45 Ghazipur.

AC City Muhammad Murtaza visited Tyre Market at Nilla Gumband and issuedwarnings to shop owners to prevent their premises from dengue.

Related Topics

Dengue Muhammad Ali Sunday Market From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

6 hours ago
 Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,71 ..

Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,710 grams drugs

15 hours ago
 Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stag ..

Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stage

15 hours ago
 Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in ..

Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in No Injuries, Casualties

15 hours ago
 Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route perm ..

Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route permit

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.