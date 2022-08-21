Strict dengue monitoring underway in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :The anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration was in full swing under which surveillance was being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

In this connection, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Sunday visited Kalma Chowk, Faisal Chowk, Johar Town, Wapda Town, Faisal Town and other areas of the city to inspect the anti-dengue arrangements. He observed the attendance and performance of anti-dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area.

He checked tyre shops and instructed shop owners to wrap their secondhand stock with polythene, otherwise, their stock would be confiscated. He confiscated used tyre stock of Hasan Tyre Shop in Wapda Town over dengue SOPs violation.

The DC also got registered FIRs against two shop owners on dengue SOPs violation and warned others that strict action would be taken in case of negligence.

All the departments were working in a coordinated manner to make the anti-dengue campaign a success, he said and directed the dengue teams deputed in the area to gear up the pace of anti-dengue spray process.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zeeshan Nadeem inspected anti-dengue arrangements in Union Council 45 Ghazipur.

AC City Muhammad Murtaza visited Tyre Market at Nilla Gumband and issuedwarnings to shop owners to prevent their premises from dengue.