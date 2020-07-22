UrduPoint.com
Strict Departmental Accountability Being Ensured:RPO

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 09:50 PM

Strict departmental accountability being ensured:RPO

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan said that strict departmental accountability was being ensured to improve police image.

Holding a police orderly room proceedings here on Wednesday, Regional police officer said that it is top priority of the police to protect lives and properties of the masses and added that no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

He said that public and police coordination was need of hour to make a crime free society. He added that police uniform should be a sign of hope and protection instead of fear.

He said that police officials involved in misuse of power would not be tolerated. He said that strict action would be taken over poor performance and negligence.

He directed officers concerned to establish proper information system for positive policing of the community.

More Stories From Pakistan

