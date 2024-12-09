Open Menu

Strict Enforcement Of Minimum Wages Ordered

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2024 | 04:10 PM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister for Labour, Faisal Ayub Khokhar, directed the officers

concerned to ensure the implementation of minimum wages across the province.

He directed this while addressing a meeting at Regional Headquarters here on Monday.

Director Labour Rana Jamshed Farooq and field officers attended the meeting.

The minister emphasized that workers must receive a minimum monthly salary

of Rs 37,000 without exception. He warned that violations of law would not be

tolerated, and stern action would be taken against responsible parties.

On the occasion, Director Labour Rana Jamshed Farooq directed the field officers

to remain vigilant against the exploitation of workers and to take swift and effective

action against organizations violating the law. He further announced the activation

of a helpline-1314, to address workers' grievances. Workers could report their

complaints through the helpline, which would be addressed on a priority basis,

he added.

