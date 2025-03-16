Strict enforcement of traffic laws: Over 33,900 challans issued in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Under the directives of Additional IG Traffic, a strict crackdown on traffic violations and the swift issuance of driving licenses continue across Punjab. The traffic police have intensified their operations to ensure road safety and enforce traffic regulations with zero tolerance for violations.

According to the Punjab Traffic Police spokesperson, more than 23,900 citizens availed licensing services in the past 24 hours. Among them, 7,700 individuals were issued learning driving licenses, while 8,300 obtained regular driving licenses. Additionally, over 7,600 people renewed their learning and regular licenses, reflecting an increased awareness and compliance with traffic laws.

Meanwhile, traffic enforcement actions remained rigorous, with over 33,900 challan tickets issued for various violations. Fines amounting to more than 18.9 million rupees were imposed, highlighting the authorities’ commitment to ensuring discipline on the roads.

In specific violations, 2,487 challans were issued for lane discipline violations, while 4,700 drivers were fined for operating vehicles without a valid license.

Additionally, 1,190 cases of underage driving and 1,700 instances of motorcyclists riding without helmets were penalized.

Speaking on the matter, Additional IG Traffic reiterated that following traffic rules is a national responsibility and warned that strict action will continue against violators. He urged citizens to comply with traffic laws to avoid heavy fines and legal consequences.

“Driving without a valid license will not be tolerated, and enforcement operations will persist across the province,” he stated. Meanwhile, Additional IG Mirza Farhan Baig emphasized that recovery from defaulters of traffic fines will be ensured at all costs.

Authorities have urged citizens to benefit from the service centers, licensing centers, and the online licensing portal for obtaining and renewing their driving licenses, ensuring compliance with traffic regulations.