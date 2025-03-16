Strict Enforcement Of Traffic Laws: Over 33,900 Challans Issued In 24 Hours
Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2025 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Under the directives of Additional IG Traffic, a strict crackdown on traffic violations and the swift issuance of driving licenses continue across Punjab. The traffic police have intensified their operations to ensure road safety and enforce traffic regulations with zero tolerance for violations.
According to the Punjab Traffic Police spokesperson, more than 23,900 citizens availed licensing services in the past 24 hours. Among them, 7,700 individuals were issued learning driving licenses, while 8,300 obtained regular driving licenses. Additionally, over 7,600 people renewed their learning and regular licenses, reflecting an increased awareness and compliance with traffic laws.
Meanwhile, traffic enforcement actions remained rigorous, with over 33,900 challan tickets issued for various violations. Fines amounting to more than 18.9 million rupees were imposed, highlighting the authorities’ commitment to ensuring discipline on the roads.
In specific violations, 2,487 challans were issued for lane discipline violations, while 4,700 drivers were fined for operating vehicles without a valid license.
Additionally, 1,190 cases of underage driving and 1,700 instances of motorcyclists riding without helmets were penalized.
Speaking on the matter, Additional IG Traffic reiterated that following traffic rules is a national responsibility and warned that strict action will continue against violators. He urged citizens to comply with traffic laws to avoid heavy fines and legal consequences.
“Driving without a valid license will not be tolerated, and enforcement operations will persist across the province,” he stated. Meanwhile, Additional IG Mirza Farhan Baig emphasized that recovery from defaulters of traffic fines will be ensured at all costs.
Authorities have urged citizens to benefit from the service centers, licensing centers, and the online licensing portal for obtaining and renewing their driving licenses, ensuring compliance with traffic regulations.
Recent Stories
Dubai Future Foundation launches 4th edition of ‘Future Opportunities: The Glo ..
Yusuffali MA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
National Media Office stresses importance of adhering to national values, polici ..
29,000 companies operating in trading, services sector join Dubai Chamber of Com ..
AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling market challenges, investment p ..
GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittances by workers in GCC countrie ..
TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award
RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system upgrade
Major power outage hits Cuba
Korea's overseas direct investment falls for 2nd straight year in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man held with 13kg drugs48 seconds ago
-
Strict enforcement of traffic laws: Over 33,900 challans issued in 24 hours49 seconds ago
-
PR minister assures resolution of employees’ issues52 seconds ago
-
Electricity pole falls on car54 seconds ago
-
SNGPL forms pressure checking teams56 seconds ago
-
4 POs wanted in murder & theft cases arrested11 minutes ago
-
Alkhidmat Foundation raises Rs800mn to support orphans, welfare projects11 minutes ago
-
Drivers booked for speeding on Motorways11 minutes ago
-
Rain hits Multan11 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti condemns blast near Bus on Nushki-Dalbandin Highway11 minutes ago
-
Kahuta Police solve blind murder, arrest accused11 minutes ago
-
Three thieves held11 minutes ago