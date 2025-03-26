Strict Food Safety inspections at Sehri, Iftar points

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continues rigorous inspections of food outlets during Ramazan to ensure hygiene and food safety.

On the directives of DG Food Authority Asim Javed, food safety teams inspected 74,382 food points, sealing 223 & registering 104 cases. Over 7,800 establishments were fined Rs. 1.094 billion, while 957 food samples were sent for lab testing.

Teams inspected 9,057 dairy shops & 25,832 milk suppliers, discarding 81,700 liters of adulterated milk from 2.

271 million liters checked. Additionally, 17,658 kg of expired food, 41,528 liters of substandard oil & 19,416 liters of counterfeit cold drinks were seized. 9,400 kg of substandard samosa sheets & 9,100 kg of low-quality ketchup & sauces were also discarded.

Violations included expired products, unhygienic conditions & missing records. As per Punjab CM’s directives, all food businesses are being inspected with strict action against harmful & substandard food. Crackdowns will continue to ensure public health & food safety.