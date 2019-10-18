UrduPoint.com
Strict, Foolproof Security Arrangements Finalized For Chehlum Of Hazrat Imam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 03:19 PM

Strict, foolproof security arrangements finalized for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam

Strict and foolproof security arrangements have been finalized for maintaining peace during processions and Majalis at Chehlum Haztat Imam Hussain R.A

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Strict and foolproof security arrangements have been finalized for maintaining peace during processions and Majalis at Chehlum Haztat Imam Hussain R.A.

The Police official said Friday that monitoring would be made on processions routes while special teams would also be deployed outside all Imambargahs and Masques to avoid any untoward situation and incident on the eve of marking the Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain R.A on October 20 on Sunday.

The official said that a comprehensive security plan has been formulated in collaboration with concerned law enforcement agencies and civil administration.

Out of total 42 mourning processions eight big would be administered in the region including Sargodha- 2, Khushab- 1, Minawali- 3 and in Bhakhar- 3.

All the eight big mourning have been placed in Category-A whereas out of total 58 Majalis six placed in Category-A.

Walk-through gates would be established at entrance and exit points and complete physical search of the participants would be ensured.

More than 1768 police personals (including officers) and 1457 national Volunteers would perform duties at sensitive places.

RPO Afzaal Kousar said for avoiding any untoward incident the members of Amman Committee would also be accompanied with the processions.

