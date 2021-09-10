UrduPoint.com

Strict Implementation Of Anti-corona SOPs Stressed

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 09:45 PM

Strict implementation of anti-corona SOPs stressed

Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan has directed the administration of all four districts of Faisalabad division to ensure strict implementation of the anti-corona SOPs (standard operating procedures).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan has directed the administration of all four districts of Faisalabad division to ensure strict implementation of the anti-corona SOPs (standard operating procedures).

Chairing a meeting of Coordination Committee for Anti-Corona Measures on Friday, he said that all precautionary measures against coronavirus should be adopted. He said that effective measures should be taken to protect the people from corona by using all available resources.

He also stressed the need to implement anti-corona SOPs in marriage halls, markets and bazaars.

He said that complete lockdown on Fridays and Saturdays was being implemented. He said that more than seventy thousand people were being vaccinated daily in the division.

The commissioner directed to further enhance the daily vaccination target.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad, Vice Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University Prof. Dr. Zafar Ali Chaudhry, Additional Commissioner Coordination Imran Raza Abbasi, Director Health Services, CEO DHA Dr. Mushtaq Sipra, DHO Dr. Bilal Ahmad and other officers participated through video link.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Marriage Market All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Quaid-e-Azam paid glowing tributes on his death an ..

Quaid-e-Azam paid glowing tributes on his death anniversary

9 minutes ago
 Russia's Q2 2021 GDP Up 10.5% From Q2 2020, Up 1.8 ..

Russia's Q2 2021 GDP Up 10.5% From Q2 2020, Up 1.8% From Q2 2019 - Rosstat

9 minutes ago
 Philippines' Duterte Extends State of Emergency Ov ..

Philippines' Duterte Extends State of Emergency Over COVID-19 for One Year

9 minutes ago
 Terror Groups Like IS Still Seek to Cary Out Large ..

Terror Groups Like IS Still Seek to Cary Out Large-Scale Attacks Against US - FB ..

14 minutes ago
 Italy seizes 500 fake Francis Bacon works

Italy seizes 500 fake Francis Bacon works

14 minutes ago
 Notorious drug peddler held with hashish

Notorious drug peddler held with hashish

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.