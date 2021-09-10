Strict implementation of anti-corona SOPs stressed

Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan has directed the administration of all four districts of Faisalabad division to ensure strict implementation of the anti-corona SOPs (standard operating procedures).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan has directed the administration of all four districts of Faisalabad division to ensure strict implementation of the anti-corona SOPs (standard operating procedures).

Chairing a meeting of Coordination Committee for Anti-Corona Measures on Friday, he said that all precautionary measures against coronavirus should be adopted. He said that effective measures should be taken to protect the people from corona by using all available resources.

He also stressed the need to implement anti-corona SOPs in marriage halls, markets and bazaars.

He said that complete lockdown on Fridays and Saturdays was being implemented. He said that more than seventy thousand people were being vaccinated daily in the division.

The commissioner directed to further enhance the daily vaccination target.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad, Vice Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University Prof. Dr. Zafar Ali Chaudhry, Additional Commissioner Coordination Imran Raza Abbasi, Director Health Services, CEO DHA Dr. Mushtaq Sipra, DHO Dr. Bilal Ahmad and other officers participated through video link.