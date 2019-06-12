Strict implementation of axle load control being ensured: Secretary Communications

Federal Secretary Communications Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui on Wednesday said that transport sector was playing vital role in development of trade and industry and country's economy as well

Presiding over a high-level meeting at National Highway Authority (NHA) regional office Karachi, he said that heavy amounts were spent on construction and then on maintenance of motorways and national highways and that their protection from bad effects of overloading was our joint obligation, according to a statement.

The Secretary said that overloaded vehicles were not allowed to travel on motorways and national highways from June 1 and this decision was being implemented effectively. As a result he said, travelling was becoming safe and sound. This will ultimately help control accidents on motorways and highways.

Shoaib Ahmad said that in order to solve the issues being raised due to implementation of axle load control, weekly meeting on each Tuesday would be held with the representatives of the transport organizations so that ongoing process of controlling overloaded vehicles could be furthered successfully, he added.

To this effect, a committee headed by NHA Member South Zone Syed Shabbir Ali Shah has also been formed that will review advancement relating to axle load control on daily basis.

NHA Member South Zone Syed Shabbir Ali Shah, General Manager Sindh-South Sami-ur-Rehman, National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Saleem Ahmed, Frontier Works Organization (FWO) representative Col. Mussarat Awan and representatives of Transport organizations in Sindh participated inthe meeting.