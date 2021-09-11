UrduPoint.com

Strict Implementation Of CoC Issued By ECP To Be Ensured: RO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 04:48 PM

Strict implementation of Code of Conduct (CoC) issued by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for Cantonment Local Bodies elections 2021 would be ensured and no one would be allowed to violate the rules

According to Returning Officer (RO), Ward No 1 to 5, Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik, the authorities concerned had finalized elaborate arrangements utilizing all available resources to ensure peaceful, transparent and impartial local government elections in Cantonment areas.

He said, the authorities concerned had made foolproof arrangements including security particularly for sensitive polling stations and distribution of polling material.

He informed that all the candidates had also been briefed about Code of Conduct (CoC) issued by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for local government elections 2021.

He said that all the candidates had been instructed to abide by the Code of Conduct as strict implementation of CoC would be ensured and no one would be allowed to violate the rules on the polling day.

He warned the candidates that action in accordance with the law would be taken against the violators.

The RO informed that Rawalpindi District Police, City Traffic Police and Special Branch had finalized arrangements for cantonment elections.

It is to be noted that the total number of candidates contesting for the general seat in Ward No. 1,3,4,5 is 44 while in Ward No. 2 the election has been postponed due to death of a female candidate.

