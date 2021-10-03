UrduPoint.com

Strict Implementation Of Coronavirus SOPs To Be Ensured: Commissioner

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 03:40 PM

Strict implementation of coronavirus SOPs to be ensured: Commissioner

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Dr Farah Masood on Sunday issued directives to the deputy commissioners of all four districts to take strict action against those who did not get vaccinated themselves in the light of directives issued by the National Command Operation Center (NCOC).

Dr Farah Masood also directed the officials of the district administration to visit and check the vaccination certificates in restaurants, shopping malls, wedding halls, bazaars, markets, schoolshotels, guesthouses, bus stations and taxis stands, and take strict action against them if they wereunable to produce vaccination certificates.

Related Topics

Marriage Visit Farah Sargodha Sunday Market All

Recent Stories

UAE announces 184 new COVID-19 cases, 306 recoveri ..

UAE announces 184 new COVID-19 cases, 306 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

27 minutes ago
 Rwandan President inaugurates his country’s pavi ..

Rwandan President inaugurates his country’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

42 minutes ago
 Humaid Al Nuaimi issues Decree forming Ajman Free ..

Humaid Al Nuaimi issues Decree forming Ajman Free Zone Board of Directors

3 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with bomb-laden drone

4 hours ago
 UAE Press: Expo 2020 exudes hope and confidence

UAE Press: Expo 2020 exudes hope and confidence

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2021

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.