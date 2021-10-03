Strict implementation of coronavirus SOPs to be ensured: Commissioner

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Dr Farah Masood on Sunday issued directives to the deputy commissioners of all four districts to take strict action against those who did not get vaccinated themselves in the light of directives issued by the National Command Operation Center (NCOC).

Dr Farah Masood also directed the officials of the district administration to visit and check the vaccination certificates in restaurants, shopping malls, wedding halls, bazaars, markets, schoolshotels, guesthouses, bus stations and taxis stands, and take strict action against them if they wereunable to produce vaccination certificates.