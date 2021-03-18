UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Strict Implementation Of Covid-19 SOPs Vital : CM

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

Strict implementation of Covid-19 SOPs vital : CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed strict implementation of anti-corona SOPs in view of recent surge in the incidence of COVID-19.

In a statement, the CM advised the citizens to remain careful as corona cases were on the rise due to non-observance of SoPs.

"The NCOC's decisions should be implemented in letter and spirit and there should be no dearth of anti-corona vaccination points", he directed. He said the SOPS were in the best interest of masses.

Meanwhile, 1824 new patients were identified after tests of 17127 people during the last 24 hours in Punjab, and 43 patients died during this period.

A total of 5894 corona related deaths have occurred in Punjab, whereas 3583075 tests have been conducted so far.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Died Best Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 149,135

29 minutes ago

UAE participates in virtual Annual Safety Conferen ..

44 minutes ago

Covid-19 vaccination continues on the second day a ..

49 minutes ago

Islamabad police recover looted items worth Rs. 19 ..

1 hour ago

Former Wimbledon champion Bartoli visits Dubai Spo ..

1 hour ago

NYU Abu Dhabi Art Gallery launches new public prog ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.