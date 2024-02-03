Strict implementation of election code of conduct being ensured: CPO

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia said that the police was ensuring strict implementation of the election code of conduct across the district.

In a message here on Saturday, he said that the government had already imposed a ban on display of weapons and jubilant firing. Therefore, the police has adopted zero tolerance in this regard and registered 360 cases against the violation during the last fortnight.

He said that 27 cases were registered against violators of the election code of conduct during the last 24 hours and the police was conducting raids to arrest the accused.

He said that all circle officers and station house officers were directed to take stern action against law violators without any discrimination. Meanwhile, SHO Garh police station Inspector Nasir Yaqoob arrested three people on the charge of display of weapons and firing and recovered weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.