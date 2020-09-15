UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Strict Implementation Of Laws Must To Reduce Criminal Cases: Ali Muhammad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 11:00 PM

Strict implementation of laws must to reduce criminal cases: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said the strict implementation of laws was imperative to reduce criminal cases.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the legislation should be made to hang the culprits of rape cases publicly.

Commenting on Lahore-rape incident, he said the public hanging was the only solution to diminish this type of gang-rape cases.

He said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was also ready to support for such legislation, adding that Pakistan Peoples Party should also come forward in legislation process.

The minister also stressed the need to revamp the prosecution system so that victims could get justice without facing any difficulty.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Peoples Party Criminals Muslim

Recent Stories

Normalising ties between UAE and Israel a historic ..

3 minutes ago

ADJD Reinforces the Family Guidance Programmes wit ..

33 minutes ago

UAE Minister of Economy highlights economic and in ..

2 hours ago

Future readiness key to Dubai’s leadership in at ..

2 hours ago

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur visits school, chec ..

3 minutes ago

Rahm eyes US Open history in major quest

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.