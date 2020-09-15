Strict implementation of laws must to reduce criminal cases: Ali Muhammad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said the strict implementation of laws was imperative to reduce criminal cases.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the legislation should be made to hang the culprits of rape cases publicly.

Commenting on Lahore-rape incident, he said the public hanging was the only solution to diminish this type of gang-rape cases.

He said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was also ready to support for such legislation, adding that Pakistan Peoples Party should also come forward in legislation process.

The minister also stressed the need to revamp the prosecution system so that victims could get justice without facing any difficulty.