Strict Implementation Of Lockdown Being Ensured: RPO

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 12:21 AM

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan said that police department ensuring strict implementation of lockdown to protect public lives from the deadly virus

Talking to journalists during installation of automatic sanitizer gate outside his office here on Thursday, Waseem Ahmed Khan said that police officials were on front line in fight against coronavirus and many have been tested positive.

He said that police utilising all possible resources to protect lives and properties of the masses.

He said that police offices and license branch have been made operational for public facilitation amid comprehensive preventive measures. He urged masses to cooperate with the police and adopt precautionary measures in order to protect themselves from coronavirus.

Assistant DIG Hassan Raza and other concerned officers were also present on this occasion.

