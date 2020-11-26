UrduPoint.com
Strict Implementation Of SOPs In Restaurants, Marriage Halls Directed

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 08:27 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home Secretary, Ikram Ullah Thursday directed strict implementation of corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in restaurants and marriage halls.

He was talking to representative delegation of restaurants and marriage hall owners.

He also informed the delegation about directives of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and stressed for strict implementation of SOPs against corona.

He said that anyone found guilty of ignoring directives of government would be dealt indiscriminately.

He said that our collective efforts are needed to contain corona that has put life of innocent people at risk.

Secretary interior also assured delegation resolution of their problems at priority basis. He also urged the delegation to support government in its efforts to prevent further spread of corona.

