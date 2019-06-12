Strict implementation on axle load control being ensured: Secretary Communications

Federal Secretary for Communications Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui Wednesday said that strict implementation on axle load control was being ensured on national highways and motorways

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) : Federal Secretary for Communications Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui Wednesday said that strict implementation on axle load control was being ensured on national highways and motorways.

He said this while presiding over a high level meeting at National Highway Authority regional office Karachi in which matters relating to implementation of axle load control on Motorways and National Highways were reviewed in detail, said a press release issued here.

NHA's Member South Zone Syed Shabbir Ali Shah, General Manager Sindh-South Sami-ur-Rehman, DIG Motorway Police Saleem Ahmed, FWO representative Col. Mussarat Awan and representatives of transport organizations in Sindh participated in the meeting.

On this occasion Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui said, transport sector was playing vital role in development of trade, industries and country's economy as well.

He said, heavy amounts were spent on construction and then on maintenance of motorways and national highways and that their protection from bad effects of overloading was our joint obligation.

He said, overloaded vehicles were not allowed to travel on motorways and national highways from June 01 and this decision was being implemented effectively. As a result he said, travelling is becoming safe and sound. This will ultimately help control accidents on motorways and highways.

In order to solve the issues being raised due to implementation of axle load control, weekly meeting on each Tuesday will be held with the representatives of the transport organizations so that ongoing process of controlling overloaded vehicles could be furthered successfully, he added.

To this effect, a committee headed by NHA Member South Zone Syed Shabbir Ali Shah has also been formed that will review advancement relating to Axle load control on daily basis.