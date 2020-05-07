Strict implementation on SOPs directed to control COVID-19 from spreading

Secretary Prosecution Punjab, Nabeel Javed, directed authorities concerned to ensure implementation on instructions issued by the government strictly to control COVID-19 from spreading

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Secretary Prosecution Punjab, Nabeel Javed, directed authorities concerned to ensure implementation on instructions issued by the government strictly to control COVID-19 from spreading.

Secretary prosecution expressed these views during visit to Khanewal to review anti-corona, dengue steps, wheat procurement drive and price control on Thursday.

He directed food department to expedite wheat procurement drive. He ordered to devise a plan regarding monsoon season.

He directed food department to strictly implement on prices fixed by the government.

Nabeel said that training of price magistrates will be conducted from Prosecution Department.

He said that improvement in vigilance was required further to control locust.

Giving briefing to Secretary Prosecution Punjab, DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that 55 percent wheat procurement target has been achieved.

He said that disbursement of payments through Ehsaas Kifalat programme was made transparent.

He said that prices of commodities were under control due to strict monitoring across the district.

