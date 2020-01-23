UrduPoint.com
Strict Laws Essential For Preventing Rape Cases: Dr Faiza Rasheed

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 08:34 PM

The Government and all opposition parties should enforce strict laws and set up special courts to prevent incidents such as rape and murder of innocent children across the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :The Government and all opposition parties should enforce strict laws and set up special courts to prevent incidents such as rape and murder of innocent children across the country.

These views were expressed by PPP leader Dr.

Faiza Rasheed in a press release issued here Thursday relating to killing of an innocent girl Ewaz Noor in Nowshera Ziarat Kaka Sahib. She said, "Our two words of sympathy are insufficient to share the grief of victim's family as they were confronted with immense pain".

Dr Faiza Rasheed added the constant increase in violence and rape cases put a question mark on the performance of law enforcement agencies adding concerned authorities should take effective measures to stop the occurrence of these inhuman incidents in future.

