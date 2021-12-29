Strict legal action to be taken against law breakers, says RPO

Regional Police Officer (RPO), Javed Akbar Riaz, said on Wednesday that strict legal action would be taken , aerial firing and noisiness activities on New Year's night

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO), Javed Akbar Riaz, said on Wednesday that strict legal action would be taken , aerial firing and noisiness activities on New Year's night.

He said that the special squad in collaboration with district police and traffic police has been formed who would take stern legal action against law breakers.

Multan Region Police has issued a plan regarding New Year Night under the directions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Sardar Ahmed.

The special task has been given to police to maintain law and order across the region including Multan, Lodhran, Vehari and Khanewal on the eve of new year night.

The police officials were directed to launch crackdown on those involved in making, buying, selling and using fire works and poisonous wine in all districts.

He ordered to apprehend those who use, buy and sell narcotics and sheesha (tobacco smoking tool) in the region.

He directed the district police chiefs to take stern action against the citizens and workshop owners for removing the silencers of motorcycles, vehicles, rickshaws causing environmental pollution on new year night.

Has also instructed to launch an awareness campaign among the citizens.

He appealed the citizens especially the parents to keep a close watch on their children and also the public not to be a part of any negative activity and to fulfill their national duty by informing to Multan Region Police on 15 against the law breaking elements and their Names would be kept secret.