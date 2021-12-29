UrduPoint.com

Strict Legal Action To Be Taken Against Law Breakers, Says RPO

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Published December 29, 2021 | 04:04 PM

Strict legal action to be taken against law breakers, says RPO

Regional Police Officer (RPO), Javed Akbar Riaz, said on Wednesday that strict legal action would be taken , aerial firing and noisiness activities on New Year's night

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO), Javed Akbar Riaz, said on Wednesday that strict legal action would be taken , aerial firing and noisiness activities on New Year's night.

He said that the special squad in collaboration with district police and traffic police has been formed who would take stern legal action against law breakers.

Multan Region Police has issued a plan regarding New Year Night under the directions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Sardar Ahmed.

The special task has been given to police to maintain law and order across the region including Multan, Lodhran, Vehari and Khanewal on the eve of new year night.

The police officials were directed to launch crackdown on those involved in making, buying, selling and using fire works and poisonous wine in all districts.

He ordered to apprehend those who use, buy and sell narcotics and sheesha (tobacco smoking tool) in the region.

He directed the district police chiefs to take stern action against the citizens and workshop owners for removing the silencers of motorcycles, vehicles, rickshaws causing environmental pollution on new year night.

Has also instructed to launch an awareness campaign among the citizens.

He appealed the citizens especially the parents to keep a close watch on their children and also the public not to be a part of any negative activity and to fulfill their national duty by informing to Multan Region Police on 15 against the law breaking elements and their Names would be kept secret.

Related Topics

Multan Firing Fire Police Punjab Law And Order Vehicles Traffic Buy Khanewal Lodhran Vehari All

Recent Stories

UAE participates in Interpol experts&#039; meeting ..

UAE participates in Interpol experts&#039; meeting to monitor DNA tests

7 minutes ago
 Emirates LitFest releases top recommendations for ..

Emirates LitFest releases top recommendations for Book Club for New Year

7 minutes ago
 Dr. Sania discusses plan for expansion of Ehsaas i ..

Dr. Sania discusses plan for expansion of Ehsaas initiatives to all Tehsils of G ..

2 minutes ago
 Taliban Disavows Head of Afghan Diplomatic Mission ..

Taliban Disavows Head of Afghan Diplomatic Mission in Tajikistan

2 minutes ago
 World hits record number of Covid cases in a week: ..

World hits record number of Covid cases in a week: AFP tally

7 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt builds parking plazas to resolve ..

Balochistan govt builds parking plazas to resolve traffic jams in Quetta

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.