Strict Legal Action To Be Taken Against Transporters Overcharging Passengers
Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2025 | 05:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon has warned that strict legal action will be taken against transporters who exploit passengers by charging excessive fares during Eid-ul-Fitr.
He said that all relevant authorities, in coordination with the district administrations of Hyderabad and Jamshoro, must ensure relief for the public.
According to a handout issued on Friday, the commissioner issued these directives while chairing a meeting at his office regarding legal action against transporters charging fares above the government-approved rates on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.
Commissioner directed Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Saleem Memon to take action against such offenders, register FIRs and ensure that overcharged amounts are refunded to passengers.
He further instructed officials from all concerned departments to maximize public relief during the Eid holidays.
The RTA Secretary Saleem Memon informed the meeting that officers would be deployed at bus terminals in Hyderabad and Jamshoro before and after Eid to monitor and take action against overcharging. He assured that he was personally in contact with all relevant officials and would make all possible efforts to provide relief to passengers.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghazanfar Qadri, Secretary RTA Hyderabad Saleem Memon, traffic and motorway police officials and representatives from other concerned departments.
