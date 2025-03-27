Strict load limits enforced

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Strict enforcement of load axle management has been ordered in Gujrat district and heavy fines and legal action would be taken against vehicles exceeding the prescribed weight limit.

A meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Gujrat, Safdar Hussain Virk, reviewed implementation of the load axle management plan. Secretary DRTA Saddam Hussain, DSP Traffic Gujrat Raza Hasnain Awan, and other relevant officials attended the session.It was decided that strict action would be taken against overloaded vehicles on highways.

The proposal to set up toll plazas for weight monitoring is under consideration, and a report has been sought from the highways department.The Deputy Commissioner directed the installation of awareness boards to inform transporters about permissible weight limits.

He emphasized that overloading contributes to road accidents and infrastructure damage, causing inconvenience to the public. Effective load management, he said, is essential to ensure road safety and durability.