Open Menu

Strict Load Limits Enforced

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Strict load limits enforced

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Strict enforcement of load axle management has been ordered in Gujrat district and heavy fines and legal action would be taken against vehicles exceeding the prescribed weight limit.

A meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Gujrat, Safdar Hussain Virk, reviewed implementation of the load axle management plan. Secretary DRTA Saddam Hussain, DSP Traffic Gujrat Raza Hasnain Awan, and other relevant officials attended the session.It was decided that strict action would be taken against overloaded vehicles on highways.

The proposal to set up toll plazas for weight monitoring is under consideration, and a report has been sought from the highways department.The Deputy Commissioner directed the installation of awareness boards to inform transporters about permissible weight limits.

He emphasized that overloading contributes to road accidents and infrastructure damage, causing inconvenience to the public. Effective load management, he said, is essential to ensure road safety and durability.

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders organises communal Iftar ..

Muslim Council of Elders organises communal Iftar for religious leaders, figures ..

2 hours ago
 Combating obesity strategic health priority: MoHAP

Combating obesity strategic health priority: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condo ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over victims of fire

2 hours ago
 CBUAE unveils new Dirham symbol in conjunction wit ..

CBUAE unveils new Dirham symbol in conjunction with UAE’s joining of FX Global ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting of Shawwa ..

UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting of Shawwal crescent on Saturday evening

3 hours ago
 Peace Homes Development rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bel ..

Peace Homes Development rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell in support of Fathers’ End ..

3 hours ago
MoHRE fines 22 Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices ..

MoHRE fines 22 Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices in February

3 hours ago
 Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fath ..

Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

3 hours ago
 Egypt strongly condemns Israeli incursion in Syria

Egypt strongly condemns Israeli incursion in Syria

3 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of Agricultural ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of Agricultural Excellence Award

3 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Sa ..

Hazza bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Saeed Eid Al Ghafli in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ ..

Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan