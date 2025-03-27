Strict Load Limits Enforced
Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2025 | 08:10 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Strict enforcement of load axle management has been ordered in Gujrat district and heavy fines and legal action would be taken against vehicles exceeding the prescribed weight limit.
A meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Gujrat, Safdar Hussain Virk, reviewed implementation of the load axle management plan. Secretary DRTA Saddam Hussain, DSP Traffic Gujrat Raza Hasnain Awan, and other relevant officials attended the session.It was decided that strict action would be taken against overloaded vehicles on highways.
The proposal to set up toll plazas for weight monitoring is under consideration, and a report has been sought from the highways department.The Deputy Commissioner directed the installation of awareness boards to inform transporters about permissible weight limits.
He emphasized that overloading contributes to road accidents and infrastructure damage, causing inconvenience to the public. Effective load management, he said, is essential to ensure road safety and durability.
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders organises communal Iftar for religious leaders, figures ..
Combating obesity strategic health priority: MoHAP
UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over victims of fire
CBUAE unveils new Dirham symbol in conjunction with UAE’s joining of FX Global ..
UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting of Shawwal crescent on Saturday evening
Peace Homes Development rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell in support of Fathers’ End ..
MoHRE fines 22 Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices in February
Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Egypt strongly condemns Israeli incursion in Syria
Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of Agricultural Excellence Award
Hazza bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Saeed Eid Al Ghafli in Abu Dhabi
Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two minor sisters killed in accident6 minutes ago
-
18 prisoners released6 minutes ago
-
Strict load limits enforced6 minutes ago
-
‘Ombudsman Complaint Box’ inaugurated at police khidmat markaz6 minutes ago
-
Karachi administration's campaign against profiteers continues6 minutes ago
-
FESCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply on Eid6 minutes ago
-
500 Rescue-1122 staffers to perform duties on Eid16 minutes ago
-
Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun retires16 minutes ago
-
DC cracks down on exam cheating, ensures transparency in Jhang centers16 minutes ago
-
Traders calls for enhanced security of markets during Eid shopping16 minutes ago
-
Minister reaffirms commitment to patient care during LGH visit16 minutes ago
-
MD WASA felicitates Hanif Abbasi on assuming office16 minutes ago