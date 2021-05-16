Strict lockdowns showing positive results: Raja Basharat

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat has said that the strict implementation of lockdowns and SOPs during the Eid holidays in Punjab is showing positive results whereas the number of COVID patients is decreasing. Expressing his views on Saturday, he said that on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the administration, police and law enforcement agencies rendered excellent services ensuring implementation of theSOPs through suspension of transport to recreational spots and movement of large number of citizens.

He thanked the citizens on staying home during Eid holidays and helping reduce the spread of the corona virus. Welcoming the decisions taken by the NCOC in this regard, Raja Basharat said that the reduction in new cases may enable the opening of transport and resuming business according to given road map. He urged the people to continue following Corona SOPs so that the pandemic may be controlled completely and normal life be resumed earlier than the anticipated time limit.