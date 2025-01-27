Strict measures against electricity theft enforced in Torghar

A meeting of the District Enforcement Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Torghar Anwar Zeb Khan to address key issues, including the recovery of outstanding electricity dues and the elimination of electricity theft

TORGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) A meeting of the District Enforcement Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Torghar Anwar Zeb Khan to address key issues, including the recovery of outstanding electricity dues and the elimination of electricity theft.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Judbah, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Torghar, officials from WAPDA, police officers, and personnel from the Special Branch.

Deputy Commissioner Anwar Zeb Khan issued clear instructions to ensure the prompt collection of overdue electricity bills.

He emphasized that strict operations would be launched to curb electricity theft and illegal connections, commonly referred to as "kunda culture." He also highlighted the importance of fully enforcing government directives in this regard.

Furthermore, the Deputy Commissioner urged all relevant departments to enhance mutual cooperation and implement effective measures to uphold the rule of law.

The meeting concluded with a strong commitment to addressing electricity-related challenges and ensuring compliance with regulations.