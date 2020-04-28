UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Strict Measures Being Taken For Dengue Eradication: Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 09:14 PM

Strict measures being taken for dengue eradication: Commissioner

Effective measures are being taken for the eradication of dengue and for this purpose fishes are being released in clean water ponds to eliminate dengue larva in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Effective measures are being taken for the eradication of dengue and for this purpose fishes are being released in clean water ponds to eliminate dengue larva in the district.

This was stated by Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali flanked by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali during release of "Telapia" fish in a pond of WASA near Jhall Khannuana Chowk on Tuesday.

CEO DHA Dr Mushtaq Sipra, DHO Dr Bilal Ahmad, District Coordinator Dr. Aurangzaib, AD Fisheries Department M Shahid and other officers of different departments were present on the occasion.

The Commissioner said that fishes were releasing in clean water ponds to eliminate the growth of dengue larva and fisheries department had been given task in this regard. He said that work of dengue surveillance expedited with by keeping recent temperature in view and all concerned departments had been directed to remain vigilant to cope with dengue issue.

No negligence or laxity will be tolerated regarding implementation on dengue eradication plan, he warned.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that besides activities of the district administration against dengue larva, public at large should remain more vigilant for elimination of dengue breading.

He directed that water tanks of WASA and ponds of dirty water should also be checked daily and made biochemical treatment there for eradication of dengue larva.

District Coordinator for Dengue Dr. Aurangzaib said that experience of releasing fishes in water to eliminate dengue larva had been proved successful.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Muhammad Ali All

Recent Stories

Dar Al Ber brings happiness to 435 families in Ras ..

31 minutes ago

Farmers to be compensated for damage to crops: Spe ..

2 minutes ago

Markets attempt rally as lockdowns ease as oil sli ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad visits fruit & vege ..

2 minutes ago

Gomal University hold online competition among stu ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Instructs Gov't to Draft Plan to Restore Cit ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.