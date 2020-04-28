Strict measures being taken for dengue eradication: Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Effective measures are being taken for the eradication of dengue and for this purpose fishes are being released in clean water ponds to eliminate dengue larva in the district.

This was stated by Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali flanked by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali during release of "Telapia" fish in a pond of WASA near Jhall Khannuana Chowk on Tuesday.

CEO DHA Dr Mushtaq Sipra, DHO Dr Bilal Ahmad, District Coordinator Dr. Aurangzaib, AD Fisheries Department M Shahid and other officers of different departments were present on the occasion.

The Commissioner said that fishes were releasing in clean water ponds to eliminate the growth of dengue larva and fisheries department had been given task in this regard. He said that work of dengue surveillance expedited with by keeping recent temperature in view and all concerned departments had been directed to remain vigilant to cope with dengue issue.

No negligence or laxity will be tolerated regarding implementation on dengue eradication plan, he warned.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that besides activities of the district administration against dengue larva, public at large should remain more vigilant for elimination of dengue breading.

He directed that water tanks of WASA and ponds of dirty water should also be checked daily and made biochemical treatment there for eradication of dengue larva.

District Coordinator for Dengue Dr. Aurangzaib said that experience of releasing fishes in water to eliminate dengue larva had been proved successful.