Strict measures can restrict dengue fever: Dr. Afia Zaib

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Following the directives of District Health Officer (DHO), District Medical Entomologist (DME) Dr. Afia Zaib Khan Wednesday visited Basic Health Unit (BHU) Nawansher and reviewed the measures taken for the eradication of dengue.

Speaking on the occasion she stressed on the medical staff to ensure protection of masses with dedication and devotion and take strict measures to prevent dengue larva from spreading this disease.

During the visit, the DME also chaired monthly meeting and capacity-building sessions with LHS, LHWs, and LHvs and also reviewed their progress. She gave guidelines for strengthening indoor surveillance against dengue larvae.

Dr. Afia Zaib said while explaining the measures for dengue said that special attention must be given to major hotspots of dengue larva at Township, Banni, Chona Kari, Ghari Panna, Qilla, Jogan and Orush colonies and destroy them.

Senior Motor Vehicle Examiner Abbottabad Mohammad Anwar Khan also ensured fog spray at the General Bus Stand, various bus terminals, shops and open places with the support of Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) to restrict the outbreak in the city area.

While talking to the people Anwar Khan said that besides the responsibility of the government to take measures against dengue this is also the obligation of the masses to take precautionary measures for their own safety.