Strict measures should be taken to end illegal occupation of Kashmir State property: Qamar Zaman Kaira

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that strict measures should be taken to end illegal occupation of Kashmir State property.

He said that while presiding over a briefing session on Kashmir State Property, said a press release.

Secretary Kashmir Affairs, Additional Secretary, Kashmir State Property also attended the meeting. The meeting discussed in detail the status of Kashmir State Property Assets Lease Agreements, Tenancy System, Commercial and Residential Assets.

All property related cases should be actively pursued, Kaira said adding that all laws relating to agricultural, residential and commercial status of assets should be strictly enforced.