Strict Measures Taken To Combat Criminal, Anti-state Elements: Home Secretary
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2025 | 08:23 PM
DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal said on Thursday that strict measures would be taken to combat criminal and anti-state elements across the province.
Talking to Dera Ghazi Khan Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Usman Khalid, he said provincial, divisional and district borders might be sealed to monitor all suspicious vehicles and individuals. Joint check-posts would soon become operational, he added. Mengal said that tribal forces, Border Military Police and Baloch Levies, would also be made operational like the Punjab Police.
Earlier, the home secretary inspected border checkpoints and said that strict action would be taken to curb the movement of criminals and suspicious individuals. He said the Punjab government was providing facilities at inter- provincial check-posts to maintain law and order.
Modern weapons, contingent and every possible help was being extended at inter-provincial checkpoints.
Mengal ordered for completing construction work at check-posts and it's crucial for fortifying Punjab and Pakistan.
Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry praised the swift response of the district administration during an LPG fire incident, which averted significant damage. He commended the bravery of Rescue-1122 firefighters for setting an exemplary.
The visit also included discussions on enhancing the capacity of the Border Military Police and Baloch Levies. Plans for recruitment, advanced training, and the provision of modern weapons for tribal forces were reviewed.
APP/hus
