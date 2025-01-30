Open Menu

Strict Measures Taken To Combat Criminal, Anti-state Elements: Home Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2025 | 08:23 PM

Strict measures taken to combat criminal, anti-state elements: home secretary

Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal said on Thursday that strict measures would be taken to combat criminal and anti-state elements across the province

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal said on Thursday that strict measures would be taken to combat criminal and anti-state elements across the province.

Talking to Dera Ghazi Khan Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Usman Khalid, he said provincial, divisional and district borders might be sealed to monitor all suspicious vehicles and individuals. Joint check-posts would soon become operational, he added. Mengal said that tribal forces, Border Military Police and Baloch Levies, would also be made operational like the Punjab Police.

Earlier, the home secretary inspected border checkpoints and said that strict action would be taken to curb the movement of criminals and suspicious individuals. He said the Punjab government was providing facilities at inter- provincial check-posts to maintain law and order.

Modern weapons, contingent and every possible help was being extended at inter-provincial checkpoints.

Mengal ordered for completing construction work at check-posts and it's crucial for fortifying Punjab and Pakistan.

Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry praised the swift response of the district administration during an LPG fire incident, which averted significant damage. He commended the bravery of Rescue-1122 firefighters for setting an exemplary.

The visit also included discussions on enhancing the capacity of the Border Military Police and Baloch Levies. Plans for recruitment, advanced training, and the provision of modern weapons for tribal forces were reviewed.

APP/hus

Recent Stories

Workshop on implementation of Mortality Surveillan ..

Workshop on implementation of Mortality Surveillance System concluded

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Serbia to strengthen bilateral trade tie ..

Pakistan, Serbia to strengthen bilateral trade ties

3 minutes ago
 Strict measures taken to combat criminal, anti-sta ..

Strict measures taken to combat criminal, anti-state elements: home secretary

3 minutes ago
 Punjab governor acknowledges business community’ ..

Punjab governor acknowledges business community’s role in economic growth

16 minutes ago
 Historic health measures being taken in Punjab: Kh ..

Historic health measures being taken in Punjab: Khawaja Salman

6 minutes ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) celebra ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) celebrates Chinese New Year

6 minutes ago
SECP issues draft amendments to the REIT regulatio ..

SECP issues draft amendments to the REIT regulations, 2022

6 minutes ago
 KU decides to give final opportunity to students t ..

KU decides to give final opportunity to students to appear in BA, BSc, BCom, MA, ..

6 minutes ago
 Govt's prudent policies result in sharp decline in ..

Govt's prudent policies result in sharp decline in inflation rate

6 minutes ago
 Police officials reviews security arrangements of ..

Police officials reviews security arrangements of banks in DI Khan

10 minutes ago
 Interior Ministry blocks passports of Shehzad Akba ..

Interior Ministry blocks passports of Shehzad Akbar, Farah Shahzadi

21 minutes ago
 Polio vaccination drive in Gujrat from Feb 3

Polio vaccination drive in Gujrat from Feb 3

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan