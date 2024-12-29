Open Menu

Strict Measures To Be Taken For Safe Transportation Of Sugarcane: RTA Secretary

Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Strict measures to be taken for safe transportation of sugarcane: RTA secretary

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Regional Transport Authority District Secretary Humayun Rasheed Siyal Sunday said that strict measures would be taken for safe transportation of sugarcane from farm to mills.

He directed drivers who were transporting sugarcane to ensure reflectors and backlights at their tractors and trolleys. The step was taken to prevent road accidents during foggy weather, he added.

He said that precautionary and safety measures were essential to avoid road accidents caused by low visibility.

“No violations would be tolerated and the vehicles failing to meet the safety requirements would be impounded without any discrimination," he added.

He also wrote a letter to assistant commissioners of all tehsils in Faisalabad and directed them to make the owners of weighing bridges bound that they should not facilitate any vehicle operating without proper reflectors and backlights. He directed strict action against violators and impounding non-compliant vehicles.

