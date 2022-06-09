Sindh Government's spokesman and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that strict measures would have to be taken to control the rising street crimes and drug menace

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Sindh Government's spokesman and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that strict measures would have to be taken to control the rising street crimes and drug menace.

He expressed these views during a meeting with IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon who called on Administrator Karachi at his office, said a statement.

The Administrator directed the authorities concerned to strictly enforce the ban on the sale of cigarettes to minors and take necessary steps to stop the use of plastic bags from June 15.

He said that work was underway to combine all the relief numbers including Ambulance Service 1122, Police Assistant (15), Fire Brigade Emergency Helpine (16) and 1399 to provide this facility to the citizens on 1122.

"All these agencies will be mobilized on a single call and will take joint action at the accident site", he added.

It was difficult for the citizens, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said, to remember multiple numbers so these numbers were being compiled after consultation with the institutions.

The Administrator Karachi said that the government of Sindh was ready to enact more legislation as required to curb drug menace and street crimes so that the lives and property of the citizens could be protected.

He said that the police should work actively to curb the sale of drugs in the city and crackdown on the criminal elements who were making the youth addicted to drugs as the youth were suffering from deadly diseases.

The CM Advisor said that sale of cigarettes to minors and installation of cigarette cabins near schools had been banned, and advised IG Sindh to increase police patrolling.

IG Sindh told Administrator Karachi that the rising incidence of street crimes was a matter of concern and efforts were being made to curb them.