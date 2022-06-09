UrduPoint.com

Strict Measures To Be Taken To Contain Street Crimes: CM's Advisor

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2022 | 09:42 PM

Strict measures to be taken to contain street crimes: CM's Advisor

Sindh Government's spokesman and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that strict measures would have to be taken to control the rising street crimes and drug menace

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Sindh Government's spokesman and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that strict measures would have to be taken to control the rising street crimes and drug menace.

He expressed these views during a meeting with IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon who called on Administrator Karachi at his office, said a statement.

The Administrator directed the authorities concerned to strictly enforce the ban on the sale of cigarettes to minors and take necessary steps to stop the use of plastic bags from June 15.

He said that work was underway to combine all the relief numbers including Ambulance Service 1122, Police Assistant (15), Fire Brigade Emergency Helpine (16) and 1399 to provide this facility to the citizens on 1122.

"All these agencies will be mobilized on a single call and will take joint action at the accident site", he added.

It was difficult for the citizens, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said, to remember multiple numbers so these numbers were being compiled after consultation with the institutions.

The Administrator Karachi said that the government of Sindh was ready to enact more legislation as required to curb drug menace and street crimes so that the lives and property of the citizens could be protected.

He said that the police should work actively to curb the sale of drugs in the city and crackdown on the criminal elements who were making the youth addicted to drugs as the youth were suffering from deadly diseases.

The CM Advisor said that sale of cigarettes to minors and installation of cigarette cabins near schools had been banned, and advised IG Sindh to increase police patrolling.

IG Sindh told Administrator Karachi that the rising incidence of street crimes was a matter of concern and efforts were being made to curb them.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Accident Fire Police Drugs Sale SITE June Rescue 1122 Criminals All From Government

Recent Stories

AJK Govt to host International Kashmir conference ..

AJK Govt to host International Kashmir conference soon: Prime Minister Tanveer I ..

27 seconds ago
 Van Aert wins fifth stage to turn Dauphine screw

Van Aert wins fifth stage to turn Dauphine screw

26 minutes ago
 AJK President seeks Ireland's significant role in ..

AJK President seeks Ireland's significant role in settlement of Kashmir issue

28 minutes ago
 Criminal record of six alleged dacoits ascertained ..

Criminal record of six alleged dacoits ascertained: SSP Malir

28 minutes ago
 Darul Uloom Taleemul Quran XI beat Shahi Masjid Ch ..

Darul Uloom Taleemul Quran XI beat Shahi Masjid Chitral XI team in Soccer Cup

28 minutes ago
 Due to cheap prices of the commodities and petrole ..

Due to cheap prices of the commodities and petroleum products during the COVID-1 ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.