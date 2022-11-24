Strict monitoring approved to monitor teachers' working

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Commissioner approved a 'strict monitoring system' to check teachers' working in educational institutions of the division.

While chairing a meeting of Multan Educational Trust, Ishfaq Ahmad Chaudhary said it was a dire need to improve the capacity building of teachers working in the institutions.

The board recommended special privileges for the best performers in the educational productivity of the children.

He said the standard of Multan Public school must be improved and added that all-out resources would be employed to meet the target.

The chair was informed that under- construction cafeteria in Multan Public School was in the final stage of completion.

The meeting also gave go-ahead to repair and renovation of the riding club. In addition, matters of construction of the hostel and new block in the girls' branch were reviewed in the meeting.