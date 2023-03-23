UrduPoint.com

Strict Monitoring Being Done To Ensure Distribution Of Flour Bags: Secretary Literacy

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Strict monitoring being done to ensure distribution of flour bags: Secretary Literacy

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Secretary Literacy and Non-Formal Basic education Wajihullah Kundi has said that strict monitoring is being done to ensure the distribution of flour bags to the deserving families under the Ramzan Special Package of Chief Minister Punjab.

At all the trucking points, proper arrangement of seats, fans and awnings are being ensured for the families coming to get flour and flour is being distributed to the citizens in the shortest possible time.

He expressed these views today while inspecting the trucking points set up for the distribution of flour in Sialkot.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan told the Secretary Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Wajihullah Kundi that a total of 1,28,441 bags of flour have been distributed in Sialkot district during the last three days under the special package of the Punjab government.

He said that 420 counters were fully operational at 30 flour distribution trucking points in the four tehsils of Sialkot district.

Deputy Commissioner said that daily supply of flour at all trucking points was recommended to be 52,95 bags, he added.

He said that flour was available in abundance at all trucking points.

Deputy Commissioner said that on the instructions of Chief Secretary Punjab, flour was being supplied at the centres from 8:00am to 5:00pm, while the timing of the centres has been extended to 10:00 pm in double shift in 3 centres located in Sialkot city.

Secretary Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Wajihullah Kundi made a detailed visit to the flour supply centres (Anwar Club Auditorium, sports Complex Pasrur Road, Venus Marriage Hall Sublime Chowk and Rehmat Marriage Hall Wazirabad Road) for the supply of flour under the Ramzan special package, reviewed the arrangements made for the supply of flour and inquired about it from the visiting citizens.

Secretary Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education issued orders to establish super counters at all centers to ensure immediate solution to the problems of family members whose ID card bar code is damaged and cannot be scanned.

He directed that an officer of scale 17 would be deputed on counters, who would register the eligible ID cards manually.

